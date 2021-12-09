Legendary singer, actress, author, and philanthropist Marie Osmond paid a visit to the Mohegan Sun Arena Wednesday, December 8, on her “2021 Holiday Tour.”

Osmond was having a busy week, releasing a new album Unexpected Friday, and starring in a new movie “A Fiancé for Christmas,” coming out on Lifetime.

Her concert, “A Symphonic Christmas” featured a 30-piece orchestra as she celebrated the holiday season with tunes like “Christmas Waltz,” “Need a Little Christmas” and “O Holy Night.” She sang perhaps her most famous song, “Paper Roses” early in the set, and shared a few from her upcoming release, the opera classic “Nessum Dorma” and the title song “Unexpected.”

It was a night to remember for those present – including WUN photographer Rick Farrell who shares some concert photos below.