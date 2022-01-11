Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Tuesday, January 11
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience at Hotel Viking
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – The French Dispatch at 4:30 pm, Belfast at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- 2:15 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
- 3 pm – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers
- 4 pm – Middletown Personnel Board
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
- 4:30 pm – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 5 pm – Middletown Outreach Sub-Committee
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
- 6:30 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 7 pm – Little Compton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
- Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Wednesday, January 12
Newport Area Career and Technical Center to host an event for eight and ninth-graders and their families on Jan. 12
Jane Pickens to screen James Bond favorites in January
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 7:30 pm – From Russia With Love at JPT Film & Event Center
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Company
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 9 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee
- 3:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 5 pm – Jamestown Harbor Management Commission
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 6 pm – Tiverton Open Space Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Little Compton Housing Trust
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Solid Waste/Recycling Committee
- Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Thursday, January 13
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4:30 pm – The Tragedy of MacBeth at JPT Film & Event Center
- 6 pm to 8 pm – $5 Flight Night at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company
- 6 pm to 9 pm – Mocktail Workshop at Perro Salado
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 7:30 pm – House of Gucci at JPT Film & Event Center
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 9 pm to 12:30 am
City & Government
- 2 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 5:30 pm – Newport Charter Review Commission
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 6:30 pm – Newport Waterfront Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
- Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Friday, January 14
“Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour” coming to PPAC January 14-16
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 2 pm to 3 pm – Viburnum: Quintessential Garden Plants at Redwood Library
- 6 pm – Game Night at The Huddle
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz (Portsmouth) – John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Live music at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan Faraday from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Jake Heady from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
Saturday, January 15
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm – Afternoon Tea at Hotel Viking
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Farm
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Live music at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen from 8 pm to 12 am
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Jake Dyl from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- 1 pm – Prudence Island Water District
- Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Sunday, January 16
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am – FREE Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm – Manifestation Workshop and Tarot Readings at The Huddle
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & Government