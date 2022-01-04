If you like your martini’s shaken, not stirred, your time is now.Get your Bond on for a James Bond movie celebration this month at the Jane Pickens Theater in Newport.

In addition to screening first-run movies like Belfast and The French Dispatch this month, Pickens is presenting a series of classic James Bond films in January. The series features Sean Connery in the original hits Goldfinger, From Russia with Love, Thunderball and Dr. No the way they were intended to be seen – on the big screen in a vintage theater, fully restored in 4K.

And, no kidding, martinis will be available at the theater, along with the usual concessions.

Check the schedule below for specific dates:

January 5: Goldfinger

January 12: From Russia With Love

January 19: Thunderball

January 26: Dr. No

For more on upcoming shows at Pickens, click here.