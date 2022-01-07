The Newport Area Career and Technical Center is reaching out to eighth and ninth graders and their families in the seven communities it serves, to introduce them to the nine programs it offers. NACTC is holding an event on January 12 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Rogers High School Auditorium, 15 Wickham Road, Newport.

Career and Technical Education, according to articles, has been growing in popularity nationally “as craft skills continue to rise in demand … putting (students) on a path to a career in specialized industries,” according to a National Center for Construction Education and Research.

The NACTC currently has 405 students from Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Little Compton, Tiverton, Jamestown and North Kingstown.

Programs are currently offered in Advertising Design and New Media, Automotive Technology, Culinary Arts, Hospitality and Tourism, Visual Arts, JROTC Leadership Academy, Information Technology Academy, Construction Technology, and Cosmetology, according to Robert Young, NACTC director.

Besides the NACTC programs, students participate in the traditional high school program.

If a student and their family are unable to attend the January 12 event, they can schedule a visit to the Center.

Additional information about the event is available on the Center’s website: https://www.npsri.net/NACTC.

According to the Center’s website, its mission is to “prepare our graduates with competencies for entry-level employment, post-secondary education” so they may “compete successfully in a rapidly changing technological world…Career and technical education is at the forefront of preparing youth to succeed in fast-growing, high paid jobs in high growth industries around the country.”

The NACTC offers what it calls “hands-on learning projects, student-run businesses and industry partnerships, providing NACTC students the “opportunity to obtain employable skills, work experience, industry credentials and a diploma – positioning them for success in both college and career.”

Many articles say that Career and Technical Education leads to higher graduation rates, student achievement, and helps develop interpersonal skills, emphasizing cooperation and respect for others, which helps graduates “fit into the organization and culture.”

According to the Association for Career and Technical Education, students enrolled in CTE programs have a graduation rate of 93 percent compare to 80 percent for the national average.