Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, January 21 – Sunday, January 23, 2022.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Friday, January 21

Newport Classical reschedules January 21 performance by Pianist Daniel del Pino

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – The Velvet Queen at 4:30 pm, Nightmare Alley at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • One Pelham East – Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef – Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Vieste Vino – Live music with Chris V. and Chelley from 7:30 pm to 10 pm

Saturday, January 22

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • One Pelham East – Hit Play from 8 pm to 12 am
  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Pub at 2 Mile Corener – The Infinite Groove at 8 pm
  • The Reef – Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Sunday, January 23

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).