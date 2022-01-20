Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, January 21 – Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Friday, January 21
Newport Classical reschedules January 21 performance by Pianist Daniel del Pino
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4:30 pm – The Velvet Queen at JPT Film & Event Center
- 6 pm – Brick Alley Pub Wine Dinner
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Art of Wine Class at The Huddle
- 7:30 pm – Nightmare Alley at JPT Film & Event Center
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – The Velvet Queen at 4:30 pm, Nightmare Alley at 7:30 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Vieste Vino – Live music with Chris V. and Chelley from 7:30 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
Saturday, January 22
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm – Afternoon Tea at Hotel Viking
- 3 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Farm
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Hit Play from 8 pm to 12 am
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corener – The Infinite Groove at 8 pm
- The Reef – Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Newport School Committee
Sunday, January 23
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & Government
