Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, January 21 – Sunday, January 23, 2022.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Friday, January 21

Newport Classical reschedules January 21 performance by Pianist Daniel del Pino

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – The Velvet Queen at 4:30 pm, Nightmare Alley at 7:30 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Vieste Vino – Live music with Chris V. and Chelley from 7:30 pm to 10 pm

5 pm – Jamestown Library Board

Full schedule of meetings can be found here.

Saturday, January 22

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – Hit Play from 8 pm to 12 am

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corener – The Infinite Groove at 8 pm

The Reef – Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Sunday, January 23

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

