Newport Classical on Tuesday announced that after careful consideration that it has rescheduled its January 21 concert featuring Spanish pianist Daniel del Pino for June 3, 2022. Tickets for the original concert date will be valid for the new date.

For full ticketing

information and refunds, ticketholders can visit www.newportclassical.org.



In addition, Newport Classical has updated its COVID-19 health and safety policy to reflect current circumstances. Beginning with the February 18 performance by the Poulenc Trio at the Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church (42 Dearborn St.), all audience members must be fully vaccinated and up-to-date on any booster shots for which they are eligible, or must provide a verifiable negative COVID-19 test result, in order to attend. Proof of vaccination or negative test will be required at the door. Ticket sales will be limited to 75% capacity of the hall to allow for social distancing, and masks will continue to be required.

Read Newport Classical’s full Health & Safety Policy.



Continuing its new commitment to ongoing year-round programming, Newport Classical continues its spring Chamber Series concerts on February 18 with the performance by the Poulenc Trio – the most active touring piano-wind chamber ensemble in the world – in music for the classically curious including selections by Poulenc, André Previn, Juri Seo, James Lee III, and Octavio Vasquez. On March 11, New Zealand-born violinist Geneva Lewis, an Avery Fischer Career Grant recipient, performs music of darkness and light for piano and violin by Janáček, Messiaen, Lera Auerbach, Fauré, and Brahms. The brilliant 29- year-old Italian-born pianist and first-prize winner of the 2017 International Beethoven Piano Competition Vienna Rodolfo Leone performs a program of Brahms and Schumann for his debut in Newport on April 22. On May 13, harpist Bridget Kibbey and violinist Alexi Kenney come together for an evening of intimate and finely tuned musicality, from adaptations of the music of John Dowland and J. S. Bach to masterworks by Camille Saint Saëns and Sebastian Currier. Finally, on June 3, pianist Daniel del Pino performs Suite Iberia composed by Isaac Albéniz.

Five-concert packages are still available for purchase at www.newportclassical.org.



Programming for the upcoming Newport Classical Music Festival, running from July 1-7, 2022 will be announced at the end of March.

More On Newport Classical

Oct. 8, 2021 – Newport Music Festival changes name to Newport Classical

Sept. 29, 2021 – Newport Music Festival continues Fall Chamber Series