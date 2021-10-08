The Newport Music Festival announces today that it has changed its name to Newport Classical, saying in a press release that it better reflects the organization!s 53-year history of embracing the timelessness of classical music as well as its current mission of looking toward the future and celebrating the diversity of expression within the artform through year-round programming.

Newport Classical has also unveiled a colorful and dynamic new visual identity that embodies the energy, intimacy, and variety of its repertoire and venues, projecting the organization’s forward-looking vision of presenting “timeless music for today.”

Newport Classical has a rich legacy of musical curiosity, presenting the American debuts of over 130 international artists and rarely heard works, and is most well-known for hosting three weeks of concerts in the summer in the stunning historic mansions throughout Newport and Aquidneck Island.

Since its founding in 1969, the organization has produced more than 2,000 concerts and hosted more than 1,000 musicians and singers. In 2021, the organization launched a new commissioning initiative – each year, Newport Classical will commission a new work by a Black, Indigenous, person of color, or woman composer as a

commitment to the future of classical music.

“The Board of Directors partnered with Sametz Blackstone Associates and initiated a robust, creative, and strategic investigation that included interviews with over 40 key stakeholders, with internal and external audits,” says Board President Suzanna Laramee in a statement. “This process resulted in a clear understanding of the organization!s history, goals, challenges, opportunities, what role we play in Newport cultural life, and why our patrons and donors continue to support us. We are excited to announce the beginning of a new era in our history and welcome people of every age and background to engaging, intimate music experiences in spaces across the city of Newport and beyond.”

Newport Classical Executive Director Gillian Friedman Fox said in the press release, “Building on our strong foundation and artistic legacy, we are proud to be an essential pillar of New England!s cultural landscape, and to invest in the future of classical music as a diverse, relevant, and ever-evolving art form. In the coming years, we will continue to present both world-renowned and up-and-coming classical artists throughout Newport – at its historic mansions and sites, in its public areas and parks, and in our new year-round

cornerstone venue: the Newport Classical Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church.”

“We are so grateful to the Sametz Blackstone team for their extensive expertise in this area and their willingness to work so collaboratively with the Branding Committee and staff,” adds Leslie Mathieu Hogan, board member and chair of the Branding Committee. “Together we established a new brand identity that embraces the rich legacy of the organization and provides opportunity for growth.”

Newport Classical’s four core programming initiatives – the iconic summer Music Festival taking place in stunning, storied venues across Newport; the year-round Chamber Series at the organization!s home base Newport Classical Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church in downtown Newport; the free family-friendly Community Concerts held in green spaces around Aquidneck Island; and its newly expanded Music Education Residency program – illustrate the organization’s ongoing commitment to showcasing the relevance of classical music for today!s audiences, and its dedication to the Newport community

in concert with being a cultural destination.

Newport Classical!s next performance is this evening, October 8 at 7:30 pm, presenting Avery Fisher Career Grant and Naumburg Competition-winning violinist Kristin Lee as part of the Chamber Series at Newport Classical Recital Hall. On October 24 at 2:30pm, the Navy Band Northeast!s Brass Band will perform a Community Concert at Miantonomi Memorial Park. On November 19 at 7:30 pm, the Chamber Series continues with a return performance by pianist Sara Davis Buechner at Newport Recital Hall. The Newport Classical Music Festival returns next summer from July 1-17, 2022.

For a complete schedule, visit: www.newportclassical.org/concerts