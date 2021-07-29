Following its successful, sold-to-capacity 2021 summer festival, Newport Music Festival

announces today that it is expanding its programming by launching a September through May Chamber Series at the organization’s new home base, the Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church (42 Dearborn St., Newport), and free Community Concerts to be held in green spaces around Aquidneck Island.

The first concerts to be announced include three Chamber Series Concerts and the first Community Concert to be held at Miantonomi Memorial Park (120 Hillside Ave., Newport). Performers include Thalea String Quartet, The Westerlies, violinist Kristin Lee, pianist Sara Davis Buechner, and more.

Each of the Chamber Series concerts will be approximately 90 minutes long, without intermission, and be followed by a talkback with the artist. To maximize the impact that musicians have when they visit Newport, NMF will coordinate educational

programs with each visiting, creating a residency model that leaves a meaningful footprint in the community, offering underresourced children the opportunity to have interactive encounters with a variety of musicians.

Tickets will go on sale on August 3, 2021, at www.newportmusic.org.

Read the full announcement from Newport Music Festival here.

