Following its successful, sold-to-capacity 2021 summer festival, Newport Music Festival continues its expanded fall programming at the organization’s new home base, the Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church (42 Dearborn St., Newport), with two Chamber Series concerts – violinist Kristin Lee performs on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 7:30 pm and pianist Sara Davis Buechner performs on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 7:30 pm.

Each concert will be approximately 90 minutes long, without intermission, and be followed by a talk-back with the artist. To maximize the impact that musicians have when they visit Newport, NMF will coordinate educational programs with each visiting, creating a residency model that leaves a meaningful footprint in the community, offering under-resourced children the opportunity to have interactive encounters with a variety of musicians.

Concert Details

Kristin Lee – Chamber Series Concert

Friday, October 8, 2021, at 7:30 pm

Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church | 42 Dearborn St. | Newport, RI

DEBUSSY Violin Sonata

FRANCK Violin Sonata

POULENC Violin Sonata

LILI BOULANGER Nocturne for violin and piano

RAVEL Violin Sonata No. 2

A recipient of the 2015 Avery Fisher Career Grant, as well as a top prizewinner of the 2012 Walter W. Naumburg Competition and the Astral Artists’ 2010 National Auditions, Kristin Lee is a violinist of remarkable versatility and impeccable technique who enjoys a vibrant career as a soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, and educator. This recital program, with pianist Kwan Yi, celebrates French classical music from the Romantic era through the Impressionist and Neo-Classical eras.

Sara Davis Buechner – Chamber Series Concert

Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:30pm

Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church | 42 Dearborn St. | Newport, RI

MOZART Sonata in B-flat Major, KV 333

BUECHNER A New York Sketchbook

FEDERICO LONGAS Three Spanish Pieces

GERSHWIN Four Foxtrots

Festival favorite and Yamaha artist Sara Davis Buechner returns to Newport in this solo piano recital. Celebrated for her musical command, cosmopolitan artistry, and visionary independence, Buechner will perform a memorable evening of music by Gershwin, Mozart, and Federico Longa, as well as her own work, A New York Sketchbook.

Ticket Information:

Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased online at www.newportmusic.org, or by calling the Box Office at 401-849-0700.