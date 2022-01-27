Frederick William Ludwig, 88, recently of Newport, RI passed away at home on Saturday Jan. 22, 2022 after struggling with health issues over the past several years. Fred was born on Easter Sunday, April 16, 1933, was married to Patricia (Duffy) on Easter Sunday in 1956, and always claimed he would leave this earth on Easter Sunday. For the past few years his anxious family breathed a sigh of relief when midnight struck on Easter Sunday.

Regardless of the recent health challenges Fred faced, he never complained and was always able to find humor to make those around him feel comfortable and confident that he had everything under control. Fred was born in Amityville, NY, to the late Frederick W. and Alice (Berg) Ludwig and grew up in Bethpage NY. After attending Hofstra University on a football scholarship, this football captain married his longtime sweetheart and cheerleader captain Patricia Duffy. After college they shipped off to Germany where Fred served in the US Army. After his tour of duty Fred and Pat returned to Long Island NY with their newborn son, and went on to add another son and two daughters to their family at their home in Hauppauge. Fred made a career in commercial real estate, running his own company for most of his career. Upon retirement, Fred and Pat moved to North Carolina to enjoy countless rounds of golf, their favorite pastime. Summers were spent in Newport surrounded by their children and grandchildren. In 2020 they left North Carolina to reside in Newport full time.

What made Fred special was his commitment to his wife, children and grandchildren, and his appetite to enjoy an active lifestyle with his family and many friends. As a team, Fred and his wife Pat created an atmosphere of laughter, love, fun and acceptance that made people want to be in their company. There was comfort in their combined presence; he liked to fringe where she is the heart of the action; he brought adventure where she cherishes contentment; he offered brash honesty where she offers a gentle touch. There was something about Fred that made you want to get to know him. A man of few words, he always made time to listen, and if you asked him, he would tell you the story of when he had to guard football legend Jim Brown during a high school basketball game.

Besides golf, Fred loved skiing, coaching little league baseball, cruising or fishing on his boat, and he was forever a die hard New York Giants fan.

Fred is survived by his wife, Patricia D. Ludwig, of Newport, his children; Stephen (Zulekha) Ludwig, of Newport, Daniel (Debra) Ludwig, of Newport, Margaret Ludwig, of Newport, and Elizabeth (Michael) Khalfayan, of North Kingstown. He additionally leaves his eight grandchildren, Michael, Julia, Lindsey (Collin), Ryan, Garrett, Tyler, Kelsey, and Morgan, his sisters; Ruth Schaaf (late Ed) of FL, June Parente (late Frank), of GA, and a sister-in-law; Kathy DuVal, of Long Island, NY. Fred is preceded in death by his sisters, Alice West (late Stan) and Barbara Rathgeber (late Fred).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Looking Upwards, a nonprofit that offers a wide array of services to adults with developmental disabilities, P.O. Box 4289

Middletown, RI 02842 https://www.lookingupwards.org/donatenow.html

Services for Mr. Ludwig will be private.