Tuesday, December 14
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 11 am to 6 pm – Tasting Mondays & Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Volunteer Tuesdays at Bike Newport
- 5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Creating a Holiday Floral Centerpiece with Blakely Szosz at Blithewold
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – It’s A Wonderful Life at 7:30 pm
- Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm
City & Government
- 2 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 3 pm – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 6 pm – Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Tax Assessment Board of Review
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
Wednesday, December 15
December schedule at The JPT features timeless holiday favorites, along with several critically acclaimed new films
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 2 pm to 5 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 3:30 pm – FREE Wednesday Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 5 pm – Steaks & Shakes Dinner Series at Hotel Viking
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Co.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – The French Dispatch at 7:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
- 9 am – Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Middletown School Building Committee
- 5:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Housing Authority
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection
- 7 pm – Little Compton Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
Thursday, December 16
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 8 am to 6 pm – Artisan Holiday Cookies Workshop at The Huddle
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4 pm – Igloo Village at The Reef Newport
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm –The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm to 10 pm – Family Band Jam @ Anchor Bar at The Reef
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center – The French Dispatch at 4:30 pm, The Holiday at 7:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
- The Reef – Family Jam Band from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- 9 am – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 10 am – Tiverton Police Pension Board
- 12 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 3:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Parks and Recreation
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
Friday, December 17
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 10 am to 5 pm – AAA Discount Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 1 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Jamestown
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Holiday Sweet Tooth Pop-Up at Newport Vineyards
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4 pm – Igloo Village at The Reef Newport
- 4 pm – Holiday Lantern Tours with the Newport Historical Society
- 4 pm to 7 pm – Enchanted Hour in the Mansion at The Vanderbilt
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Holiday Pop-up Market at Innovate Newport
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 6 pm – The Art of Wine: Italian Reds Edition at The Huddle
- 7:30 pm – Festival Ballet Providence Presents The Nutcracker at The Veterans Memorial Auditorium
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Randy Robbins and friends from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm
City & Government
- 2 pm – Middletown Planning Board
Saturday, December 18
Common Fence Music to present Nellie McKay Saturday, December 18th at Casino Theater
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 8 am to 5 pm – Nutcracker Tea at Hotel Viking
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 3 pm – Chinese Tea House Brunch with Stoneacre Brasserie at Marble House
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 10 am to 5 pm – AAA Discount Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 10:30 am – Coastal Queen Fall Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise, from Newport
- 12 pm – Igloo Village at The Reef Newport
- 12 pm to 2 pm – Make Your Own Holiday Tea Towels at The Huddle
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Christmas Pop-Up Market at Sandywood Farmer’s Market
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at the Chanler
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
- 1 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Jamestown
- 4 pm – Holiday Lantern Tours with the Newport Historical Society
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5 pm – Holiday History Walk
- 7 pm – Holiday Dinner Dance at The Breakers
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm to 10 pm – Common Fence Music Presents Nellie McKay at The Casino Theatre
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Casino Theatre – Common Fence Music Presents Nellie McKay at 8 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Steve Smith & The Naked from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Juice Box at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Dee and Jake Heady Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, December 19
Jay Leno to perform at Firehouse Theatre for 5 consecutive nights
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 8 am to 5 pm – Nutcracker Tea at Hotel Viking
- 9 am to 12 pm – Breakfast with Santa at Hotel Viking
- 10 am to 1 pm – Brunch With Santa @ The Reef
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 10 am to 5 pm – AAA Discount Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 10:30 am – Coastal Queen’s Candy Cane Express, from Bowen’s Wharf
- 10:30 am – Coastal Queen Fall Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise, from Newport
- 12 pm – Igloo Village at The Reef Newport
- 12 pm to 2 pm – Reading of Twas the Night Before Christmas at Eisenhower Park
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at the Chanler
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
- 1 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Jamestown
- 1:45 pm – Coastal Queen’s Meet and Greet with Santa Cruise, from Bowen’s Wharf
- 3:15 pm – Coastal Queen’s Holiday Cruise, from Bowen’s Wharf
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Neal & The Vipers from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham – Live music at 4:30 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm, Jay Leno at 8 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.