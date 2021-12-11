Is Die Hard really a Christmas movie? Apparently so, as it’s a part of the exciting Christmas lineup at the Jane Pickens Film & Event Center (JPT) this holiday season.

After re-opening this summer, the JPT has added several holiday films to an already busy December calendar. The venue will host an exciting lineup including new releases, family-friendly classics, and crowd-pleasing favorites.

The JPT was closed for over a year during the pandemic. The re-opening has allowed patrons to return to the beloved venue in downtown Newport where films are now screening in a safe and entertaining setting.

The theater has completed some upgrades in recent months including new star-studded carpeting, along with an air purification system. Since reopening, JPT has hosted live performances by David Sedaris, Rogue Island Comedy Fest, Tom Rush and local band Laden Valley. The theater was also part of the filming of Hocus Pocus 2.

The December schedule features timeless holiday favorites, along with several critically acclaimed new films.

The fun began Friday, December 10th with the screening of the 2019 film Downton Abbey, a sequel to the beloved series by Julian Fellowes. Get in the “Downton spirit” with free shortbread from June Love’s British Bakery included with the price of admission.

From December 11-15, The French Dispatch, a critically acclaimed new film from Pickens favorite Wes Anderson, is screening. Later in December, Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart, who’s vivid portrayal of Lady Diana has led to some Oscar buzz, makes its debut at Pickens. Also coming on December 28, Julia, a documentary about the late Julia Child.

Families won’t want to miss the matinee showings of The Polar Express on December 11 at 4:30 PM and Elf on December 12 at 1:30 PM. Enjoy FREE admission to Elf, sponsored by Memorial Funeral Home, with a donation of a canned good or packaged food item to benefit the Martin Luther King Center in Newport.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, Frank Capra’s classic It’s a Wonderful Life, returns to Pickens on December 14. It’s a chance to see the greatest Christmas movie of all time in a theater that existed when the film was first released in 1946.

Later in the month, screenings include The Holiday, Die Hard, Home Alone 2, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Party and Frozen. Check the website for complete details: https://janepickens.com/shows.

Tickets for upcoming shows are available by clicking here: https://janepickens.com/shows

Gift cards make great stocking stuffers. JPT is selling hats, mugs and gift cards good for tickets, popcorn, candy and drinks in the theater lobby or here: https://janepickens.com/gift-cards.

The Jane Pickens Film and Event Center is located at 49 Touro Street Newport.

December Schedule:

Dec. 10 – Downton Abbey

Dec. 11-15 – The French Dispatch

Dec. 28 – Julia

Dec.29 – No Time to Die

Dec. 29-30 – Spencer

Holiday Films:

Dec. 11 – The Polar Express

Dec. 12 – Elf

Dec. 14 – It’s a Wonderful Life

Dec. 16 – The Holiday

Dec. 20 – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Dec. 21 – Die Hard

Dec. 22 – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Party

Dec. 28 – Frozen

Dec. 30 – When Harry Met Sally

Source: The JPT