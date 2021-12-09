Travel + Leisure has included Newport, Rhode Island among its top places to travel in the new year.

“Although COVID variants remain, regulations are still evolving, and precautions must still be taken, many of the destinations we chose for 2022 offer what we believe travelers are looking for in a post-pandemic world, from hotels with private accommodations to destinations teeming with fresh-air activities. Others, like Las Vegas, are for those who are ready and raring to make up for all the social time they missed — with a few splashy headliners, including Adele and the Raiders, thrown in for good measure,” Travel + Leisure writes.

The list is in alphabetical order and not ranked so there was no top spot among the 50. Destinations range from India to Disney World.

Here’s what they had to say about Newport;

Newport is considered one of the sailing capitals of the world. It is home to the largest fleet of America’s Cup 12 Meter yachts, most of which are available for charter. In May, the coastal town is welcoming a Sailing Museum that is sure to solidify that title. Over the past few years, a slew of hotel openings have closed a much-needed gap for luxury accommodations, including Hammett’s Hotel, Brenton Hotel, and The Wayfinder Hotel. The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection is debuting the property’s highly anticipated transformation conceived by Dallas-based design collective Swoon — the lobby, dining room, and shared areas are now complete with guest rooms finishing early next year. Renowned beverage executive Maxwell Britten has joined the team as chief cocktail curator with James Beard award–winning chef April Bloomfield, who cooks up a selection of elevated pub-inspired dishes. And don’t miss Giusto, at Hammett’s Hotel, which serves up excellent Italian with a Rhode Island twist. — Scott Bay

Joining Newport for destinations in the United States are Alaska, Walt Disney World, Finger Lakes (New York), Franklin (Tennessee), Greater Palm Spring (California), Greenville (South Carolina), Jackson Hole (Wyoming), Lanai (Hawaii), Las Vegas (Nevada), Louisville (Kentucky), Santa Ynez Valley (California), Savannah (Georgia), Seattle (Washington), Sedona (Arizona), Southwest Michigan, and St. Pete/Clearwater (Florida).

Read The Full Story – The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022