Rep. Terri Cortvriend and Sen. Louis DiPalma have been named 2021 Legislative Champions by the Rhode Island Coalition for Children and Families for their sponsorship of the Preservation of Families with Disabled Parents Act, which became law this year.

The new law (2021-S 0056, 2021-H 5394) protects children who have parents with disabilities by establishing procedural safeguards that require adherence to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Specifically, it precludes the disability of a parent from serving as a basis for denial or restriction in matters involving a child’s welfare, foster care, family law, guardianship, and adoption.



In first photo, Rep. Terri Cortvriend, left, with R.I. Coalition for Children and Families Executive Director Tanja Kubas-Meyer. Second photo, Sen. Louis DiPalma with Kubas-Meyer.

“This law protects children and the rights of the parents to parent. After much work by the sponsors and advocates with the Rhode Island Family Court and Department of Children, Youth, and Families, we are so pleased this legislation has successfully become law and to have the opportunity to recognize the sponsors,” said RICCF Executive Director Tanja Kubas-Meyer in a press release.

The awards were presented to Representative Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown) and Senator DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) virtually Dec. 8 at the coalition’s annual meeting.