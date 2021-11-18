Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Friday, November 19
Newport Skating Rink to return to Gurney’s
Things To Do
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- 10 am – Ballard Park Naturalist Walk
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Newport Skating Rink at Gurney’s
- 3 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4 pm – Enchanted Hour in the Mansion at The Vanderbilt
- 7:30 pm – Newport Music Festival Chamber Series – Sara Davis Buechner, Piano
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Friday Night Jazz with Joe Godfrey from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road at 7:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Barfly from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Chris V. Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Saturday, November 20
Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms starting November 20
Things To Do
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 9 pm – Newport Skating Rink at Gurney’s
- 11 am & 2 pm- Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
- 1 pm & 2 pm & 3 pm & 4 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit at Simmons Farm
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 6:30 pm – Sail Newport presents Captain Donald Lawson at JPT Film & Event Center
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Smokin Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, live music from 9 pm to 1 am, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Jake Dyl from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Sunday, November 21
Things To Do
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 10 am to 9 pm – Newport Skating Rink at Gurney’s
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Ed Peabody & the Big Blue Thing from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
