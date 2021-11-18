Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

Friday, November 19

Newport Skating Rink to return to Gurney’s

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bar & Board – Friday Night Jazz with Joe Godfrey from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road at 7:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Barfly from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef – Chris V. Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

    • Saturday, November 20

    Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms starting November 20

    Things To Do

    Live Music & Entertainment

    • Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
    • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
    • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
    • Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm
    • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
    • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
    • Narragansett Cafe –Smokin Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
    • Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
    • One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, live music from 9 pm to 1 am, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
    • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
    • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
    • The Reef – Jake Dyl from 7 pm to 10 pm
    • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

    City & Government

    Sunday, November 21

    Things To Do

    Live Music & Entertainment

    • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
    • Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm
    • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
    • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
    • Narragansett Cafe – Ed Peabody & the Big Blue Thing from 4 pm to 7 pm
    • One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
    • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
    • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

    City & Government

    • Nothing scheduled.

