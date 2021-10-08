After taking last winter off due to precautions around COVID-19, the skating rink at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Spa is scheduled to return this winter.

According to Gurney’s website, the rink will open for the 2021-2022 season on Friday, November 19th!

The skating rink, which is open to Gurney’s guests and the public, will be open 7 days a week from November 19 to March 31.

Skating Rink Hours:

  • Monday – Friday: 2pm – 9pm
  • Saturday – Sunday (and Holidays) : 10am – 9pm

Skates will be available to rent with a full range of sizes for all ages.

After the Newport Skating Center closed at the Newport Yachting Center, Gurney’s added a skating rink to their property in December of 2018. The rink operated during the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 winter seasons.

For more information and updates, click here.

The Latest From WUN

Ryan Belmore has been the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp since 2012. He also currently works for Mountain News, where he serves as Senior Editor - North America for OnTheSnow. He previously worked for the New England Patriots and American Cancer Society. He currently serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).