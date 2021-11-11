Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Thursday, November 11

Grey Sail Brewing celebrating 10 years

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

La Forge – Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

The Reef – Family Jam Band from 8 pm to 11 pm

City & Government

Friday, November 12

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Beth Barron from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Take It To The Bridge from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Juice Box at 9 pm

One Pelham East – The Naticks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Steve Donavan from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, November 13

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Suzanne & Liz from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Half Straight Hotel from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Sarah Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, November 14

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee at 4 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Detroit Breakdown from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government