Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Thursday, November 11
Grey Sail Brewing celebrating 10 years
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- La Forge – Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
- The Reef – Family Jam Band from 8 pm to 11 pm
City & Government
- 6 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
Friday, November 12
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
- 3 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4 pm to 7 pm – Enchanted Hour in the Mansion at Vanderbilt
- 6 pm to 9 pm – Taproot Harvest Beer Dinner at Taproot Brewing Co.
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Beth Barron from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Take It To The Bridge from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Juice Box at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – The Naticks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Steve Donavan from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, November 13
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 5 pm – Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am & 2 pm- Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
- 1 pm & 2 pm & 3 pm & 4 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
- 3 pm to 6 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Suzanne & Liz from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Half Straight Hotel from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Sarah Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, November 14
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- 10 am – Aquidneck 10k
- 10 am to 5 pm – Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
- 1 pm & 2 pm & 3 pm & 4 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee at 4 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Detroit Breakdown from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
