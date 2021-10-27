Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island (Grey Sail) this week announced the celebration of their upcoming 10th anniversary on November 11th which will include a party and specialty beer. Grey Sail has been brewing quality, craft beer in Rhode Island for the past ten years, and now offers seven varieties in their core lineup in addition to seasonal specialties.

“This has been an incredible adventure,” said Jennifer Brinton, co-owner of Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island in a statement. “We appreciate that our staff, our partners in distribution, our community, and our loyal customers have all had a substantial part in us achieving this 10-year milestone.”

Grey Sail invites guests to attend their anniversary party on November 11th from 12-8 pm at their brewery and taproom (63 Canal St., Westerly, RI). The party will feature food trucks, live music, and giveaways. Proceeds from the Veterans’ Day event will support Work Vessels for Veterans while active and retired members of the military will receive a free beer and discount.

Grey Sail will release its anniversary beer, a dry-hopped imperial pilsner, on November 11. The beer will be available for purchase and consumption at Grey Sail’s brewery and taproom, and in retail stores, bars, and restaurants in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

Craft beer was always a passion of Alan Brinton, founder of Grey Sail. A chemical engineer by day, Alan brewed at home at nights and on weekends. In 2009, Alan and his wife Jennifer started thinking seriously about opening a brewery. After locating a space, outfitting the brewery, and hiring great staff, Grey Sail officially opened on November 11, 2011, in Westerly, in a former macaroni factory, and began brewing Flagship Ale. Jennifer oversaw the brewery operation while Alan continued to work full-time as an engineer, all while they raised four children.

“It’s been a fantastic 10 years,” said Alan Brinton. “I’ve met so many great people that have turned into lasting relationships because of the brewery. I’m looking forward to more of that over the next 10 years!”

In the early years, Grey Sail distributed 900 barrels and had the ability to package 15 cases per hour. Soon they added Flying Jenny, an extra pale ale, and Captain’s Daughter, a double IPA, to their lineup. Captain’s Daughter put them on the map.

The brewery first contracted with Rhode Island beer distributor McLaughlin and Moran in 2011 to bring their product to liquor stores, bars, and restaurants across the state. In 2012, they launched their products in Connecticut and through the years have continued to expand into Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and New Hampshire.

In 2017, they doubled the brewery in size to 7,500 square feet after a renovation which increased their annual capacity to 15,000 barrels. Grey Sail also has a taproom and beer garden on their campus which welcomes hundreds of guests every weekend.

Today, Grey Sail offers seven year-round offerings (Flagship, Flying Jenny, Dave’s Coffee Stout, Captain’s Daughter, Little Sister, and Pour Judgement IPA and Pilsner), a rotational New England IPA (Haze, Ho!) and seasonal favorites like Autumn Winds, Hazy Day, Leaning Chimney and Kegnog. They employ 12 full-time employees and several part-time team members.

Grey Sail’s owners and staff are committed to the Westerly community and local charitable organizations. They frequently host fundraising events for nonprofits at little or no cost, brew charity beers, and volunteer their time in the community. Grey Sail is also committed to improving the environment. They were the first craft brewery in the state to implement carbon technology to capture CO2 emissions from their production process and reuse it on-site to carbonate their beer. They also give their spent grain to local farmers for livestock feed.

In 2020, Grey Sail launched a sister company, a craft distillery – South County Distillers. During the height of the pandemic, they produced hand sanitizer for front-line workers. They now produce vodka, gin, agave spirit, reposado, white rum, botanical rum, whiskey, and various styles of canned cocktails.

For more information about the Anniversary Party, click here.