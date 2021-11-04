Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Friday, November 5

Newport Restaurant Week returns Nov. 5 – 14 with crave-worthy deals

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Brick Park from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Adam Go from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

9 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee

Saturday, November 6

Butts Hill Fort to host volunteer cleanup day on November 6

Winter Farmers Market finds new home at Stoneacre Garden, will host both Saturday and Wednesday markets

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Channing Memorial Church – Common Fence Music Presents Garcia Peoples at 8 pm

Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, Dee Jayne Duo from 8 pm to 11 pm, live DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Jake Dyl from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

8 am – Tiverton Harbor Commission

Sunday, November 7

Reminder: ‘Fall Back’ this weekend; check smoke detectors, too

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee at 4 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

Pour Judgement – Los Duerinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government