Friday, November 5
Newport Restaurant Week returns Nov. 5 – 14 with crave-worthy deals
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 11 am – Seed Collecting Walk at Morton Park
- 12 pm – Rhode Island Red Food Tours in Newport
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
- 3 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4 pm to 7 pm – Enchanted Hour in the Mansion at The Vanderbilt
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Brick Park from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Adam Go from 7 pm to 10 pm
Saturday, November 6
Butts Hill Fort to host volunteer cleanup day on November 6
Winter Farmers Market finds new home at Stoneacre Garden, will host both Saturday and Wednesday markets
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 8 am to 12 pm – Butts Hill Fort Volunteer Cleanup
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 12 pm – Community Cleanup with The Clean Earth Project X Newport Craft Brewery
- 10:30 am to 12 pm – Gifts from the Garden: Flavored-Infused Oils and Vinegars at Blithewold Mansion
- 11 am & 2 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm – Rhode Island Red Food Tours in Newport
- 12 pm to 2 pm – Beach Cleanup at Taylor’s Lane
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
- 1 pm, 2pm, 3 pm, & 4 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
- 3 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm – Common Fence Music Presents Garcia Peoples at Channing Memorial Church
- 8 pm – A Spirited Evening at Fort Adams
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Channing Memorial Church – Common Fence Music Presents Garcia Peoples at 8 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, Dee Jayne Duo from 8 pm to 11 pm, live DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Jake Dyl from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- 8 am – Tiverton Harbor Commission
Sunday, November 7
Reminder: ‘Fall Back’ this weekend; check smoke detectors, too
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 10:30 am & 11 am- Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm – Rhode Island Red Food Tours in Newport
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
- 1 pm – 5 pm –Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
- 4 pm – Mozart Requiem: A Concert of Remembrance at St. John the Evangelist
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee at 4 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement – Los Duerinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
