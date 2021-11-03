Things continue to look different as the Fall 2021 edition of Newport Restaurant Week approaches, but the commitment to supporting the area’s local dining community remains the same.
Newport Restaurant Week returns Friday, November 5 – Sunday, November 14 with area restaurants slated to offer an assortment of crave-worthy discounts and deals for the duration of the event. Think BOGO deals, prix-fixe offerings, gift cards, promotions, and more.
Fusing fall flavors into farm-to-table and dock-to-plate dishes, restaurants will offer a variety of deals and discounts throughout the program’s 10 days. Experience tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, BOGO options, half-price raw bars, and more from approximately 65 participating restaurants.
Click here for all participating restaurants and to search by area
Diners, chefs, and restaurateurs can interact with one another throughout the event by using the hashtag #NPTRestaurantWeek on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
More from What’s Up Newp
- Obituary: Alan Richards
- Newport Restaurant Week returns Nov. 5 – 14 with crave-worthy deals
- Newport Restaurant Group’s annual gift card fundraiser returns
- Reminder: ‘Fall Back’ this weekend; check smoke detectors, too
- Naval Academy Preparatory School football team ends its home schedule with a win over Bridgton Academy
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra offering $25 tickets for 25 Hours for Nov 28th Mohegan Sun show beginning Thursday
- $5 million in funding will provide additional emergency shelter capacity to Rhode Island’s homeless service providers
- COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded to children 5 to 11 in Rhode Island
- Ticket Giveaway: Garcia Peoples Coming to Channing Church Saturday, Nov. 6th
- Treasurer Magaziner celebrates the passage of Portsmouth, Central Falls school construction bonds