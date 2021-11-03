Things continue to look different as the Fall 2021 edition of Newport Restaurant Week approaches, but the commitment to supporting the area’s local dining community remains the same.

Newport Restaurant Week returns Friday, November 5 – Sunday, November 14 with area restaurants slated to offer an assortment of crave-worthy discounts and deals for the duration of the event. Think BOGO deals, prix-fixe offerings, gift cards, promotions, and more.

Fusing fall flavors into farm-to-table and dock-to-plate dishes, restaurants will offer a variety of deals and discounts throughout the program’s 10 days. Experience tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, BOGO options, half-price raw bars, and more from approximately 65 participating restaurants.

Diners, chefs, and restaurateurs can interact with one another throughout the event by using the hashtag #NPTRestaurantWeek on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.