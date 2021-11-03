Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 7 at 2 am, which means you gain an hour of sleep this weekend!

Look for lighter mornings, but for it to get darker much earlier in the evening;

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 7:23 am and will set at 5:35 pm in Newport. There will be 10 hours an 10 minutes of sun.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:24 am and set at 4:33 pm. There will be 10 hours and 8 minutes of sun

Before you go to bed on Saturday night, remember to change your clocks and also take this opportunity to check and/or change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

For more information regarding fire safety and injury prevention, visit the Rhode Island Division of Fire Marshal website.