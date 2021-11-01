Aquidneck Community Table recently announced a new partnership with Stoneacre Garden, where their farmers market will be held for the 2021-22 winter season on Saturday mornings from 9 to noon, adding a second shopping day on Wednesday afternoons, from 2 to 5, through the holiday season.

Stoneacre’s new patio will host both Saturday and Wednesday markets, moving the Wednesday afternoon from Memorial Boulevard to open on November 3, and the Saturday morning market from Pell Elementary School on November 6.

According to ACT, there will be a wide selection of local foods and artisanal wares at both markets, including produce, coffee, meat, fish, eggs, mushrooms, baked goods, prepared foods, and gift items to choose from. Vermont maple syrup, market tote bags, and market gift certificates are available at the market’s Welcome Stall, all great gifts for anyone on the holiday gift shopping list. A full list of vendors can be found at aquidneckcommunitytable.org.

The new market site is centrally located in downtown Newport at 151 Swinburne Row, adjacent to the Brick Market Place, and easy to reach on foot or by bike. Free parking is available at meters along Thames Street, in the Mary Street parking lot, just a block away, and the nearby Visitor Center on America’s Cup.

Stoneacre Gardens invites shoppers to add stopping in for coffee, or cocktails, or a meal to their market experience – shopping at the winter market is no longer just about getting weekly groceries! Information and menus can be found at Stoneacregarden.com.