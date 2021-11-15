Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Monday, November 15

Newport Mayor Napolitano discusses city’s issues with What’s Up Newp on Monday at noon

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, November 16

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 9 pm to 12:30 am

City & Government

Wednesday, November 17

Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant presenting shows at Wyndham Newport beginning November 17th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
  • O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, November 18

What’s Up Interview: Evan St. Martin of Laden Valley, coming to Jane Pickens Theater November 18th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center – Laden Valley w/ Haunt The House at 7 pm
  • La Forge – Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
  • The Reef – Family Jam Band from 8 pm to 11 pm

City & Government

Friday, November 19

Newport Skating Rink to return to Gurney’s

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road at 7:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef – Chris V. Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, November 20

Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms starting November 20

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, live music from 9 pm to 1 am, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef – Jake Dyl from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, November 21

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
  • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

