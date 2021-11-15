Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Monday, November 15
Newport Mayor Napolitano discusses city’s issues with What’s Up Newp on Monday at noon
Things To Do
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- 6 pm – Irish Museum Lecture: Cheers to Eire:The Political Life of J. Howard McGrath
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
City & Government
- 9 am – Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board
- 3 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Personnel Subcommittee
- 5:30 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission
- 6 pm – Tiverton Open Space Commission
- 6 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees
Tuesday, November 16
Things To Do
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Volunteer Tuesdays at Bike Newport
- 5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience at Hotel Viking
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 9 pm to 12:30 am
City & Government
- 10 am – Middletown Pension Trust Fund Investment Committee
- 12 pm – Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport
- 3 pm – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 5:45 pm – Middletown Juvenile Hearing Board
- 6 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 6:15 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
Wednesday, November 17
Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant presenting shows at Wyndham Newport beginning November 17th
Things To Do
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- 2 pm to 5 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 5 pm – Steaks & Shakes Dinner Series at Hotel Viking
- 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm – EL NPT Trivia Night with Special Guest Treasurer Seth Magaziner at Rejects Brewing
- 6 pm – David Amram Concert Film Event at St. John the Evangelist Church
- 6 pm – Needlepoint Workshop with Lycette Designs at Hotel Viking
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
- 8 am – Newport Trust & Investment Commission
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 2:15 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
- 5 pm – Jamestown Affordable Housing
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection
- 7 pm – Little Compton Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
Thursday, November 18
What’s Up Interview: Evan St. Martin of Laden Valley, coming to Jane Pickens Theater November 18th
Things To Do
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class
- 6 pm – Cookie Decorating Workshop at The Huddle
- 7 pm – Laden Valley w/ Haunt The House at JPT Film & Event Center
- 8 pm – Salve Regina Alumni & Families Virtual Yoga Class
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center – Laden Valley w/ Haunt The House at 7 pm
- La Forge – Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
- The Reef – Family Jam Band from 8 pm to 11 pm
City & Government
- 3 pm – Middletown Board of Tax Assessment Review
- 3:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6 pm – Middletown Affordable Housing Committee
- 6 pm – Portsmouth Conservation Commission
- 6:30 pm – Newport Waterfront Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Glen Manor House Authority
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
Friday, November 19
Newport Skating Rink to return to Gurney’s
Things To Do
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- 10 am – Ballard Park Naturalist Walk
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Newport Skating Rink at Gurney’s
- 3 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4 pm – Enchanted Hour in the Mansion at The Vanderbilt
- 7:30 pm – Newport Music Festival Chamber Series – Sara Davis Buechner, Piano
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road at 7:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Chris V. Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Saturday, November 20
Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms starting November 20
Things To Do
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 9 pm – Newport Skating Rink at Gurney’s
- 11 am & 2 pm- Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
- 1 pm & 2 pm & 3 pm & 4 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit at Simmons Farm
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 6:30 pm – Sail Newport presents Captain Donald Lawson at JPT Film & Event Center
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, live music from 9 pm to 1 am, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Jake Dyl from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, November 21
Things To Do
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 10 am to 9 pm – Newport Skating Rink at Gurney’s
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
More from What’s Up Newp
- Gerry Goldstein: At season’s end, a new start in the soil
- Obituary: Patricia A. Gall
- Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones
- Abney top fundraiser among area legislators
- Age-Friendly Rhode Island names Newport resident James Connell as its new Executive Director
- What’s Up This Week: Holidays at the Newport Mansions, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, and the Newport Skating Rink returns
- Local artists join Save The Bay for the 2021 Artists for The Bay online fundraiser
- Chicago playing Mohegan Sun Arena May 7
- What Sold: 17 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Nov. 8 – 12)
- Traffic in both directions on Pell Bridge reopens