This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Monday, November 15

Newport Mayor Napolitano discusses city’s issues with What’s Up Newp on Monday at noon

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, November 16

Things To Do

Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s

5 pm to 8 pm – Volunteer Tuesdays at Bike Newport

5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience at Hotel Viking

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm

One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 9 pm to 12:30 am

City & Government

Wednesday, November 17

Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant presenting shows at Wyndham Newport beginning November 17th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, November 18

What’s Up Interview: Evan St. Martin of Laden Valley, coming to Jane Pickens Theater November 18th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center – Laden Valley w / Haunt The House at 7 pm

Haunt The House at 7 pm La Forge – Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

The Reef – Family Jam Band from 8 pm to 11 pm

City & Government

Friday, November 19

Newport Skating Rink to return to Gurney’s

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road at 7:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Chris V. Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, November 20

Holidays at the Newport Mansions returns to The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms starting November 20

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, live music from 9 pm to 1 am, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Jake Dyl from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, November 21

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government