The Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant today announced that the Wyndham Hotel and Johnny’s Restaurant will host shows scheduled during the holiday season. The popular spot in Newport was forced to close in August due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ida.

The Playhouse is presenting Santa’s Murder Mystery November 17-December 19. Click here for tickets and further details.

The following statement, signed by “Jonathan, Audrey, and the entire Newport Playhouse family”, was posted on Newport Playhouse’s website;