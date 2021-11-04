The Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant today announced that the Wyndham Hotel and Johnny’s Restaurant will host shows scheduled during the holiday season. The popular spot in Newport was forced to close in August due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ida.
The Playhouse is presenting Santa’s Murder Mystery November 17-December 19. Click here for tickets and further details.
The following statement, signed by “Jonathan, Audrey, and the entire Newport Playhouse family”, was posted on Newport Playhouse’s website;
The Holidays are On!
Celebrate with the Newport Playhouse!
Due to the significant damage the Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant sustained during Hurricane Ida, we are grateful to the Wyndham Hotel and Johnny’s Restaurant for hosting the Newport Playhouse and allowing us to relocate during our busy holiday season. Our holiday production will take place at The Wyndham and our buffet lunch will be provided by their onsite restaurant, Johnny’s. Preview the buffet menu here.
During lunch, The Newport Playhouse cast will entertain you with the hilariously funny farce “Santa’s Murder Mystery” written by Mr. Matt Siravo himself! Following the show, The Playhouse will proudly present our exclusive world premiere of “The Newport Playhouse Holiday Cabaret Spectacular”. We look forward to hosting you starting November 17th at The Wyndham with food, laughter, and entertainment and while it may not be in our cozy theater, we all know and love, it will always be…The Newport Playhouse way. Come and enjoy!
