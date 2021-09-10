The Newport Playhouse, a popular music and theater venue in the city, sustained water damage recently as a result of Hurricane Ida. As a result, the theater will be closed through at least October 31st.

The Playhouse posted the following message on their social media channels Thursday:

To All Our Valued Customers,

The Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant sustained significant water damage during Ida. At this time, we are closed through October 31. We are currently assessing the scope of work required as well as an estimated time frame for repairs going forward. We will be posting repair status updates to our social media outlets and website in the coming weeks.

Your patience is very much appreciated as we contact all our valued customers with reservations during this timeframe by phone. We are unable to staff the box office phone at this time but we will be checking all messages and returning calls within 48 hours Monday-Friday. For a faster response, please email boxoffice@newportplayhouse.com.

Thank you again for your patience during this difficult time,

Jonathan, Audrey and the entire Newport Playhouse family

The Latest From What's Up Newp