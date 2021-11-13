Newport Mayor Jeanne Napolitano joins WhatsUpNewp on Monday at noon for what will become a monthly videocast. We’ll be exploring numerous issues confronting the city, new programs, and important ongoing projects.

On Monday, we’ll be asking the mayor about the former casino property and other north end projects, and the city’s vision for economic development. We want to know the status of the bridge realignment, and how the city hopes to cope with rising costs as it begins its school construction

We also want to know how the city is recovering from the pandemic, and its impact short and long range on the tourist industry. And it wasn’t too long ago that a gas crisis in the heart of winter caused enormous hardship. As winter approaches, we want to know if there’s been any progress that would prevent a repeat of the gas crisis.

Newport is a small, but complex city. Its housing ranges from multi-million-dollar mansions to substandard housing. It enjoys a robust tourism economy, while that industry struggles to recover from the pandemic.

As always, we welcome viewers questions – email your questions and comments to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com or comment on the video on Facebook before or during the live conversation.

The mayor, or other city officials, will join us on the 15th of each month. Meanwhile, we keep up with the schools, when School Superintendent Colleen Jermian joins us the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., except for her next appearance, which will be on Dec. 1.

Watch our conversation live at 1 pm on Monday, November 15 or anytime afterward below.