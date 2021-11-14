Cheap Trick strode into the Providence Performing Arts Center Saturday, November 13 for an old-fashioned rock show. The band is one of the better “legacy” acts currently touring, presenting a strong live show with adept musicianship and spot-on vocals.

After a few sound problems got worked out, the band settled into a nice grove. Led by longtime members Robin Zander and Rick Nielsen, they powered through a set of lesser-known tunes in the build-up to their biggest hits. Zander’s son Robin Taylor Zander filled in nicely for Tom Petersson, who has been sidelined recently due to heart surgery.

The audience was on their feet most of the night, and sang along to legendary hits like “Dream Police,” “The Flame,” and “I Want You to Want Me.” The encore highlight “Surrender,” one of the great weird songs ever written, was pretty epic. If you sang along for a bit, you could almost transport back to simpler times, at least for a moment… Indeed, “we’re all alright.”

Check out some cool pics below from What’sUpNewp’s Rick Farrell.