There remains a housing crisis in Rhode Island, with nearly 30 percent of homeowners and nearly 50 percent of renters unable to afford the homes in which they live. That means that families and individuals are struggling to pay their mortgage or rent, to pay for food or utilities, and foregoing on necessary medicines. 

Those are the findings of HousingWorks RI, included in its annual Housing Fact Book. Brenda Clement, director of HousingWorks RI, joins WhatsUpNewp for a videocast on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. 

Clement will help us understand whether we’re doing enough to combat the housing crisis, meeting the need for affordable housing. Rhode Islanders passed a $65 million housing bond, and the legislature approved a steady funding stream of $4 million annually, and still Rhode Island is spending less on affordable housing than any other New England state.

In Rhode Island, only six communities, including Newport, have met the state standard of 10 percent of housing stock considered affordable for medium and low-income families and individuals. Other communities meeting the standard are Burrillville, Woonsocket, Providence, Central Falls, and New Shoreham (Bock Island).

HousingWorks RI also takes a look at the relationship between housing and health, with nearly three-quarters of housing predating safety regulations for contaminants like lead and asbestos.

Tune in to the conversation live as it happens (11:30 am on October 19), or watch anytime, below.

The Latest From WUN

Frank Prosnitz

Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.