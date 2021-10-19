There remains a housing crisis in Rhode Island, with nearly 30 percent of homeowners and nearly 50 percent of renters unable to afford the homes in which they live. That means that families and individuals are struggling to pay their mortgage or rent, to pay for food or utilities, and foregoing on necessary medicines.

Those are the findings of HousingWorks RI, included in its annual Housing Fact Book. Brenda Clement, director of HousingWorks RI, joins WhatsUpNewp for a videocast on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Clement will help us understand whether we’re doing enough to combat the housing crisis, meeting the need for affordable housing. Rhode Islanders passed a $65 million housing bond, and the legislature approved a steady funding stream of $4 million annually, and still Rhode Island is spending less on affordable housing than any other New England state.

In Rhode Island, only six communities, including Newport, have met the state standard of 10 percent of housing stock considered affordable for medium and low-income families and individuals. Other communities meeting the standard are Burrillville, Woonsocket, Providence, Central Falls, and New Shoreham (Bock Island).

HousingWorks RI also takes a look at the relationship between housing and health, with nearly three-quarters of housing predating safety regulations for contaminants like lead and asbestos.

Tune in to the conversation live as it happens (11:30 am on October 19), or watch anytime, below.