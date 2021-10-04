The Rogue Island Comedy Festival returns this weekend with ten festival shows at unique venues in and around Newport.

The festival lineup includes headliners Eddie Pepitone (Comedy Central, Bob’s Burgers,  Conan, Chappelle Show), Mark Normand (Netflix, Tonight Show, Joe Rogan Experience), Kerry  Coddett (Comedy Central, Netflix, HBO, Showtime), Ray Harrington (HULU, Conan) and dozens of more comics from across the US!

Shows will take place at The JPT Film & Event Center, Ragged Island Brewing Company, and The Wayfinder Hotel.

For more information on the schedule and to buy tickets, visit www.rogueislandcomedyfest.com. 

What’s Up Newp is proud to be a media sponsor of this year’s event.

