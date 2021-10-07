Runners from across the country and around the globe will be in town this weekend to compete in the annual Amica Insurance Newport Marathon and Half Marathon.

The event is produced by Gray Matter Marketing.

Photo credit Clancy Creative/Newport Marathon

On Sunday, October 10th, both races will start at 7:30 AM. The course starts at Easton’s Beach, heading up Memorial Boulevard to Thames Street, then down to King’s Park and around to Fort Adams. Runners will then complete the entire loop of Ocean Drive, bringing them to Bellevue Avenue and Ruggles before returning to the beach. Half marathoners will finish here, and the marathoners will continue past the beach towards Tuckerman Ave. and out onto Easton’s Point. They will then descend the hill at Surfer’s End and follow a loop out and back on Sachuest Point and Hanging Rock, before turning on to Third Beach Road and finally on to Indian Avenue. Their final few miles will be an out-and-back on Indian Avenue and neighboring roads before returning via Hanging Rock Road to Sachuest Point and finally up and over the hill back to the finish at Easton’s Beach.

The event has a long history of local charitable impact; since Gray Matter Marketing began producing the race in 2015, the event has raised nearly $350,0000 for nonprofits, including direct donations to the event’s partner charities: The Aquidneck Land Trust, Clean Ocean Access, the Newport County YMCA, Boys Town New England, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center.

Registration will remain open until October 7th for both distances. To sign up, and for more information, visit www.newportmarathon.com

Traffic Impact Notice: Sunday, October 10th.

There will be traffic restrictions in Newport until about 11 mm, and in Middletown, until about 1:30 p.m The streets in Newport that will be affected are Memorial Boulevard, Thames Street, Harrison Avenue, Ocean Drive, Bellevue Avenue, Ruggles Avenue, and Annadale Road.

After running past Easton’s Beach and into Middletown, participants will follow these roads: Purgatory Road, Tuckerman Avenue, Hanging Rock Road, Sachuest Point Road, Third Beach Road, Indian Avenue, Old Mill Lane, Wapping Road, Peckham Avenue, and Vaucluse Avenue before finishing back at Easton’s Beach.

Memorial Boulevard will be closed at 7 am, and traffic will be diverted until roughly 8 am Thames Street will close from about 7:30 a.m. to 8:15, but most roads will remain open, with police details stationed at intersections directing traffic. Expect minor delays.

Motorists are asked to be aware and drive safely near runners.