Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Friday, September 17

50th Newport International Boat Show promises fun for the whole family September 16 – 19

Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival returns September 17 – 19

4th Annual Cardines Classic featuring Army versus Navy rescheduled to September 17 (This event has been rescheduled to October 1 due to weather)

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
  • Landing – Jay Parker at 3:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – He Said She Said at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.
  • More public meetings of public bodies can be found here.

Saturday, September 18

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
  • Landing – Jim Devlin at 3:30 pm, Catching Blue at 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Kooked Out Band at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Royal Furs from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, September 19

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
  • Landing – Jay Parkert at 12 pm, Jim Devlin at 3:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Detroit Breakdown from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.
  • More public meetings of public bodies can be found here.

The Latest From What's Up Newp

Never Miss A Story, Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Ryan Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp, LLC. Belmore has led What's Up Newp since December 2012. Belmore also serves as the Sr. Editor - North America for Mountain News - publisher of OnTheSnow. In his spare time, Belmore serves as the Vice President for the Board of Directors at Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors at Lucy's Hearth. Belmore is also a member and supporter of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.