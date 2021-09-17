Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Friday, September 17
50th Newport International Boat Show promises fun for the whole family September 16 – 19
Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival returns September 17 – 19
4th Annual Cardines Classic featuring Army versus Navy rescheduled to September 17 (This event has been rescheduled to October 1 due to weather)
Things To Do
- Newport Mansion Wine & Food Festival at Rosecliff & The Breakers Stable
- 10 am to 6 pm – Newport International Boat Show
- 11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Davis Cup at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
5:30 pm – 4th Annual Cardines Classic featuring Army versus Navyrescheduled to October 1 due to weather.
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
- Landing – Jay Parker at 3:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – He Said She Said at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
- More public meetings of public bodies can be found here.
Saturday, September 18
Things To Do
- Newport Mansion Wine & Food Festival at Rosecliff & The Breakers Stable
- 7 am – Jamestown Rhode Race
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am to 6 pm – Newport International Boat Show
- 10:30 am – Davis Cup at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 11 am & 2 pm – George Washington’s Footsteps Walking Tour
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12 pm to 3 pm & 4 pm to 7 pm – Food Trucks at the Newport Car Museum
- 1 pm to 5 pm – Kite Day at Watson Farm
- 4 pm – USA vs. Mexico – Newport International Polo Series
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
- Landing – Jim Devlin at 3:30 pm, Catching Blue at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Kooked Out Band at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Royal Furs from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- 10 am – Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission
- More public meetings of public bodies can be found here.
Sunday, September 19
Things To Do
- Newport Mansion Wine & Food Festival at Rosecliff & The Breakers Stable
- 8 am to 10 am – Cars & Coffee at Newport International Polo Series
- 9 am – The Mark Palumbo Memorial 5K to benefit the Tomorrow Fund
- 9:30 am & 11 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 10 am to 5 pm – Newport International Boat Show
- 11 am – Road to Independence Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Final Set, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
- Landing – Jay Parkert at 12 pm, Jim Devlin at 3:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Detroit Breakdown from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
- More public meetings of public bodies can be found here.
