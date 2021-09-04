As they say in New Orleans, “Laissez les bon temps rouler…” Indeed, that vibe, “Let the good times roll,” was everywhere Friday night, September 3rd at the Rhythm & Roots Festival in Charlestown, RI. The Festival is finally back, as strong as ever, after a year off due to Covid. Fans couldn’t be happier.

The annual event kicked off in grand style with a jam-band-centric line-up. Highlights included robust performances from Keller Williams, Donna the Buffalo and Uprooted, an offshoot of Rusted Root. The dance stage was hopping with Festival newcomers Rose and the Bros, as well as R&R favorites Creole Cowboys and Terry and the Zydeco Bad Boys.

The main highlight, however … getting together with friends old and new to enjoy some of the best live music around.

The Festival continues Saturday and Sunday beginning at Noon each day featuring a diverse musical line-up. Individual day tickets are still available here.

WhatsUpNewp’s Rick Farrell was there Friday and shares some photos from Day 1 of the Rhythm & Roots Festival.





































































The Latest From What's Up Newp