A sold-out crowd welcomed some of their favorite musicians while making a few new friends Saturday, September 4th as the Rhythm and Roots Festival continued at Ninigret Park in Charlestown, RI.

The Festival returned for a full day of music with a diverse group of artists after an evening show Friday night. Main stage opener and RI native Charlie Marie kicked things off, with a full band supporting her classic country sounds. Rising blues star Veronica Lewis killed it “Jerry Lee style” with a crowd-pleasing set of piano blues, rocking through tunes from her new album, “You Ain’t Unlucky.”

Other highlights Saturday included Grammy-winning North Carolina roots band Ranky Tanky and (Black Crowes drummer) Steve Gorman-led Trigger Hippy. Legendary singer-songwriter John Hiatt was the headliner, connecting with those assembled on hits like “Driving South,” “Have a Little Faith” and “Memphis in the Meantime.”

The Festival concludes Sunday with headliners Richard Thompson and Rhiannon Giddens. Tickets available here. WhatsUpNewp’s Rick Farrell was there Saturday and shares some photos from Day 2 of the Rhythm & Roots Festival.



































































The Latest From What's Up Newp