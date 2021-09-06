Sunday, September 5th saw a beautiful finish to the annual Rhythm and Roots Festival in Charlestown, RI. A little light rain didn’t dampen any spirits – the dance tent was hoppin’ and the bands were rockin!

Early highlights Sunday including a rousing opening hour from Christine Ohlman and Rebel Montez with the Sin Sisters along with a kickass country-rock set from Scituate, MA-based Ward Hayden and the Outliers. Festival favorite Steve Riley was back with a set of traditional music backed by the Mamou Playboy Quartet.

Evening highlights including living legend Richard Thompson, who once again demonstrated his guitar wizardry and English wit while holding the audience spellbound. Grammy award winner Rhiannon Giddens and husband Francesco Turrisi brought an international flavor to fresh Americana sounds, playing a number of hits from their new album, “They’re Calling Me Home.”

Festival Producer Chuck Wentworth and his crew outdid themselves this year, bringing the event back after a year off with a diverse and talented group of artists, rivaling any recent year at the Festival. No doubt, we expect many more exciting moments ahead for RI’s homegrown Festival!

