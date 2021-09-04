September 17 Update

Once again, this game has been rescheduled on account of the weather. The game has been rescheduled for October 1.

September 10 Update

The Naval War College Foundation announced this morning that due to poor field conditions, the Cardines Classic baseball game has been rescheduled for Friday, September 17.

Original Story

The Naval War College will host the fourth annual “Cardines Classic,” World War I era Army/Navy baseball game on Friday, September 10 at historic Cardines Field. The program is organized in close collaboration with Naval History, Newport Gulls, Naval Heritage Command, and the City of Newport.

Michael Falcone, Director of Baseball Operations for the Newport Gulls tells What’s Up Newp that the Gulls have assisted the military in planning the event that the organization “would love to see some familiar faces as well as share this to your friends and baseball / historical enthusiasts looking for some Friday evening plans!”

Admission is free and the First Pitch will ensue at 5:30 pm.

See the Cardines Classic Program below;

