Scouts at Camp Yawgoog will mark a milestone in the Camp’s 106th season by hosting a ribbon-cutting on Saturday, August 14th for the new Three Point Dining Hall. The new facility replaces Sharpe Lodge, where tens of thousands of Scouts have gathered since 1924.



Camp alumni donated $95,000 in a special campaign timed with the dedication of the new dining hall. More than 120 donors from a dozen states supported the project. These funds sponsored the furnishings of the new dining hall including benches, Adirondack chairs, tables, the Medallion Board, the Stage, and the Staff Lounge furnishings. The support also helped general operations last year, enabling virtual and at-home programming, volunteer training, Scout recognition, mobile activities, and more.



The new Dining Hall is also semi-winterized and able to serve youth and adults with year-round programming. The kitchen meets higher, modern standards for food preparation and safety as well as dietary restrictions.