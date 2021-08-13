Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
Friday, August 13
- Rev. Osagyefo Sekou and the Freedom Fighters playing Levitt AMP in Woonsocket August 13
- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County: Newport Yacht Rendezvous returns on August 13
- Explore PVD arts and culture with “A Pageant for Providence” this weekend (August 13-15)
- Inaugural Safe Harbor Race Weekend is set to take place August 13 – 15
Things To Do
- Safe Harbor Race Weekend
- 10 am – Summer Stories at the Whitehorne House
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5 pm – Books, Baseball, and Breweries Book Signing at Ragged Island Brewing
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
- Landing – James Weinstok at 1pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Dezi Garcia from 5 pm to 9 pm, The Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club: Linda Belt and Jay Are Adams at 6:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled
Saturday, August 14
- Newport Art Museum to host 28th Annual Wet Paint on August 14
- Sail Newport to host AdventureSail Day on August 14
Things To Do
- Safe Harbor Race Weekend
- Wet Paint at Newport Art Museum
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 9:30 am – Community Cleanup Event – Perrotti Park
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5 pm – Newport vs. Palm Beach – Newport International Polo Series
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio with Tish Adams from 1 pm to 4 pm, Bay Spring Gypsy Caravan from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Alexus Lee from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
- Landing – Steve Cerilli at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Ban at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – To be announced at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled
Sunday, August 15
Things To Do
- Safe Harbor Race Weekend
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am to 3 pm – Jewish Colonial Burial Site Open House
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
- King Park – Eddy’s Shoe, Barfly from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Live Acoustic from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled