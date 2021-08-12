A new arts event is being held in neighborhoods around Providence this weekend. “A Pageant for Providence” will welcome guests to stroll the streets of the capital city exploring art, music and culture along the way.

The Pageant begins as an “artistic audio walking tour” of the city and concludes with a short communal ceremony and performance at the Providence Rink at Kennedy Plaza. You may choose one of six possible tours, and each tour has its own unique audio experience. Each tour concludes at the Providence Rink.

The Pageant for Providence celebrates the Providence community, provides space to reflect and reckon with the past year, and offers an opportunity for healing and catharsis as we dream into what post-pandemic life will look like. It is a piece made by and for the people of Providence, Rhode Island.

The event features writers, musicians, actors, and more. Artists and writers include Michelle Cruz, Unberto Crenca, Rose Weaver, and Ricky Katowicz. The Pageant for Providence is a free, COVID-safe artistic experience in Providence on August 13th, 14th and 15th!

For more information on this project visit the website: https://pageantforprovidence.com/ or the Facebook event page.