Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Tuesday, August 31

PHOTOS: Hurricane Carol Makes Landfall in Newport, RI on August 31, 1954

This Day In History: August 31, 1881 – Inaugural US Men’s Single Tennis Championships Is Played in Newport, RI

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Wednesday, September 1

What’s Up Newp to host a Rent & Mortgage Relief – Virtual Panel Discussion on September 1

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Thursday, September 2

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Friday, September 3

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • @ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – To be announced
  • Landing – Jake Kulak Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Steve Smith & The Nakes from 9 pm to 12:30 am
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club presents Stephanie Peters  at 6:30 pm
  • O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm
  • One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, September 4

Reggae In The Park: Ky-Mani Marley, Julian Marley, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, and more to perform at Bold Point Park

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio with Tish Adams from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – To be announced
  • Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Gullet from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Nomi Park – Mel at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, September 5

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – To be announced
  • King Park – Eddy’s Shoe, Barfly from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Landing – Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse – Murder at Howard Johnson’s at 11 am
  • One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

    • Monday, September 6

    Melissa Etheridge returning to Indian Ranch on September 6

    Things To Do

    Live Music & Entertainment

    • Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
    • JPT Film & Event Center – To be announced
    • One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am

    City & Government

    • The Latest From What's Up Newp

