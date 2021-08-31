Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Tuesday, August 31

PHOTOS: Hurricane Carol Makes Landfall in Newport, RI on August 31, 1954

This Day In History: August 31, 1881 – Inaugural US Men’s Single Tennis Championships Is Played in Newport, RI

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theater) – Exhibition On Screen: Sunflowers

Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

Linden Place – Thirteenth: Social Justice Film Series at 7 pm

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

Wednesday, September 1

What’s Up Newp to host a Rent & Mortgage Relief – Virtual Panel Discussion on September 1

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blithewold Mansion – Music at Sunset: Jimmy Ryan & the Haymakers Bluegrass from 5 pm to 7 pm

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theater) – Jaws Summer Party at 6:30 pm

Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Fausto Palma from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East – Zane Christopher at 9 pm

City & Government

Thursday, September 2

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Friday, September 3

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – To be announced

Landing – Jake Kulak Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Steve Smith & The Nakes from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club presents Stephanie Peters at 6:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Saturday, September 4

Reggae In The Park: Ky-Mani Marley, Julian Marley, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, and more to perform at Bold Point Park

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio with Tish Adams from 1 pm to 4 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – To be announced

Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Gullet from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Nomi Park – Mel at 7 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Sunday, September 5

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – To be announced

King Park – Eddy’s Shoe, Barfly from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing – Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm pm

Narragansett Cafe – Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse – Murder at Howard Johnson’s at 11 am

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Monday, September 6

Melissa Etheridge returning to Indian Ranch on September 6

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – To be announced

One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am

City & Government

Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

