Tuesday, August 31
PHOTOS: Hurricane Carol Makes Landfall in Newport, RI on August 31, 1954
This Day In History: August 31, 1881 – Inaugural US Men’s Single Tennis Championships Is Played in Newport, RI
Things To Do
- 9 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 5 pm to 6:30 pm – AFTER5 Cleanup with chair 2 & J22
- 6:30 pm – Coastal Queen Let’s Not Forget the ’70s Cruise, Departing from Jamestown
- 7 pm – Thirteenth: Social Justice Film Series at Linden Place
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theater) – Exhibition On Screen: Sunflowers
- Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Linden Place – Thirteenth: Social Justice Film Series at 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 3:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 4 pm – Middletown Tree Commission
- 6 pm – Newport Tree Commission
Wednesday, September 1
What’s Up Newp to host a Rent & Mortgage Relief – Virtual Panel Discussion on September 1
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Music at Sunset: Jimmy Ryan & the Haymakers Bluegrass at Blithewold Mansion
- 6:30 pm – Jaws Summer Party at The JPT Film & Event Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blithewold Mansion – Music at Sunset: Jimmy Ryan & the Haymakers Bluegrass from 5 pm to 7 pm
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theater) – Jaws Summer Party at 6:30 pm
- Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Fausto Palma from 8 pm to 11 pm
- One Pelham East – Zane Christopher at 9 pm
City & Government
- 9 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee
- 5 pm – Newport Beach Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6 pm – Middletown School Building Committee
- 6 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust
- 7 pm – Tiverton Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Harbor Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Melville Park Committee
Thursday, September 2
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class – Hotel Viking
- 7:25 pm – My Name is Pauli Murray – newportFILM Outdoors at Rosecliff Lawn
- 7:30 pm – An Evening with Fausto Palma at Jamestown Arts Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- Jamestown Arts Center – An Evening with Fausto Palma from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theater) – Back To The Future at 7:30 pm
- Landing –Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Naticks from 8 pm to 11 pm
- newportFILM – My Name is Pauli Murray – newportFILM Outdoors at 7:25 pm at Rosecliff Lawn
- Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Brick Park at 8 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
- 11 am – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers
- 6 pm – Middletown Affordable Housing Committee
- 7 pm – Middletown Town Council Sub-Committee Short Term Rentals
Friday, September 3
Things To Do
- 10 am – Summer Stories at the Whitehorne House
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5 pm to 8 pm – “Books, Baseball, and Breweries” Book Signing at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company
- 7 pm to 10 pm – Kristin Hersh – Book Signing & Performance at Charter Books
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – To be announced
- Landing – Jake Kulak Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Steve Smith & The Nakes from 9 pm to 12:30 am
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club presents Stephanie Peters at 6:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Saturday, September 4
Reggae In The Park: Ky-Mani Marley, Julian Marley, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, and more to perform at Bold Point Park
Things To Do
- 2021 IYRS Classic Yacht Regatta
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am to 4 pm – Maker’s Market at St. John’s Lodge
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 4 pm – Newport Polo hosts USA vs. England
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Jellyfish Night at Beavertail Lighthouse & Museum
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio with Tish Adams from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – To be announced
- Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Gullet from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Nomi Park – Mel at 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, September 5
Things To Do
- 2021 IYRS Classic Yacht Regatta
- 8 am to 10 am – Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams State Park
- 10:15 am – IYRS Newport Classic Yacht Parade
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 1 pm to 8 pm – Brave Noise Beer Release Party at Newport Craft Brewing
- 6 pm to 9 pm – Newport Classic Yacht Regatta Awards Ceremony & Cocktail Party
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – To be announced
- King Park – Eddy’s Shoe, Barfly from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing – Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Murder at Howard Johnson’s at 11 am
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
Monday, September 6
Melissa Etheridge returning to Indian Ranch on September 6
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 11 am – Rogues and Scoundrels Walking Tour
- 3 pm to 6:30 pm – Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – To be announced
- One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am
City & Government
