What’s Up Newp will host a live virtual housing relief program panel discussion at 1 pm on Wednesday, September 1. The conversation will include Senator Dawn Euer; Christine Hunsinger, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer at RI Housing; Angela Downing, Director of Social Services; and Cindy Nemet, Family Advocate Safety Net.
Your questions and comments are welcome, just place them in the comment section before or during the discussion.
