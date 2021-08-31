What’s Up Newp will host a live virtual housing relief program panel discussion at 1 pm on Wednesday, September 1. The conversation will include Senator Dawn Euer; Christine Hunsinger, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer at RI Housing; Angela Downing, Director of Social Services; and Cindy Nemet, Family Advocate Safety Net.

Your questions and comments are welcome, just place them in the comment section before or during the discussion.

The Latest From What's Up Newp