Waterfront Concerts today announced that they present REGGAE IN THE PARK live at Bold Point Park in East Providence on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

“We’ve got an awesome line-up for you this year that showcases the best and brightest of today’s reggae and world music talent, in a fun and family-friendly outdoor setting at Bold Point Park in East Providence, RI,” Waterfront Concert shared when announcing the show.

According to Waterfront Concert, Reggae In The Park will include Ky-Mani Marley, Julian Marley, Giant Panda, Guerilla Dub Squad, The Skatalites, Mighty Mystic, Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads, Vana Liya, Jah Sun and The Rising Tide, and Gorilla Finger Dub.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 21 at 10:00 am. Early bird general admission ticket prices start at $29.50.

For more information please visit waterfrontconcerts.com