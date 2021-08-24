Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.
Tuesday, August 24
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 7 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise with Piped-in Sinatra Hits, Departing from Jamestown
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
- Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Linden Place – Summer Concert Series in the Gardens at 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
- St. John’s – Music On The Lawn at 6 pm
City & Government
- 2 pm – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers
- 3:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 6 pm – Jamestown School Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
Wednesday, August 25
On This Day in Newport History: Van Johnson, Actor and Dancer, Was Born in Newport on August 25, 1916
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Audrain Motorsport Park & Picnic
- 5 pm – After5 Cleanup at Surfers End
- 6:30 pm – Lecture: Battle of Rhode Island at Portsmouth Historical Society
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bithewold – Panoramic View from 6 pm to 8 pm
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
- Landing – Jake Kulak at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm
- Tiverton Library Services – Movie Night featuring Nomadland at 6 pm
City & Government
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Housing Authority
- 6 pm – Tiverton Town Farm Renovation Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 7 pm – Middletown Town Council Sub-Committee Short Term Rentals
- 7 pm – Little Compton Conservation Commission
Thursday, August 26
PHOTOS: President John F. Kennedy Sailing In Newport on August 26, 1962
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 6 pm to 8 pm – DIY Mocktails at The Huddle
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class – Hotel Viking
- 6:30 pm – Coastal Queen Retro Music Cruise with DJ Bryan J at Sunset, departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 7:40 pm – After Antartica – newportFILM Outdoors at Safe Harbor New England Boatworks
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men
- Landing –Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Cara Brindisi at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Dragonfly Marie at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Inside Out at 9 pm
- Norey’s – The High Tidals at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
- 5:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 6 pm – Newport School Committee
Friday, August 27
On This Day In Newport History – August 27, 1995: Tiger Woods Wins 1995 U.S. Amateur Championship in Newport
Things To Do
- C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta
- 10 am – Summer Stories at the Whitehorne House
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 6:30 pm – Cabaret Comedy Club presents Stephanie Peters at The Newport Playhouse
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – To be announced
- Landing – James Weinstok at 1pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club presents Stephanie Peters at 6:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, August 28
Living History Cultural Celebration to be held at Patriots Park on August 28
Monster Jam coming to Gillette Stadium for a weekend of family fun August 28
On This Day – August 28, 1987: Actor John Huston dies in Middletown
Things To Do
- C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta
- J/Fest Regatta
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 1 pm to 3 pm – Religious Toleration: A Newport Historical Society History Space Event at Great Friends Meeting House
- 4 pm – Salute to Summer at Naval Station Newport
- 5 pm – Roam Around Rough Point at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 5 pm – Newport vs. New York at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio with Tish Adams from 1 pm to 4 pm, Bay Spring Gypsy Caravan from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Darren Beaupre from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – To be announced
- Landing – Timmy Smith at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Catching Blue at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
- Nomi Park – Mel at 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, August 29
This Day In Newport History – August 29, 1778: Battle of Rhode Island
Things To Do
- C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta
- J/Fest Regatta
- 9 am to 3 pm – Flea Market @ The Elks
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee from 5 pm to 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – To be announced
- King Park – Eddy’s Shoe, Barfly from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Murder at Howard Johnson’s at 11 am
- One Pelham East – Live Acoustic from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
