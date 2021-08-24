Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

Tuesday, August 24

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Wednesday, August 25

On This Day in Newport History: Van Johnson, Actor and Dancer, Was Born in Newport on August 25, 1916

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bithewold – Panoramic View from 6 pm to 8 pm

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

Landing – Jake Kulak at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm

Tiverton Library Services – Movie Night featuring Nomadland at 6 pm

City & Government

Thursday, August 26

PHOTOS: President John F. Kennedy Sailing In Newport on August 26, 1962

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

Landing –Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Cara Brindisi at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Dragonfly Marie at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Inside Out at 9 pm

Norey’s – The High Tidals at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live music at 9:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm

City & Government

Friday, August 27

On This Day In Newport History – August 27, 1995: Tiger Woods Wins 1995 U.S. Amateur Championship in Newport

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – To be announced

Landing – James Weinstok at 1pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club presents Stephanie Peters at 6:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, August 28

Living History Cultural Celebration to be held at Patriots Park on August 28

Monster Jam coming to Gillette Stadium for a weekend of family fun August 28

On This Day – August 28, 1987: Actor John Huston dies in Middletown

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino’s Jazz Trio with Tish Adams from 1 pm to 4 pm, Bay Spring Gypsy Caravan from 5 pm to 8 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Darren Beaupre from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – To be announced

Landing – Timmy Smith at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Catching Blue at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm

Nomi Park – Mel at 7 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, August 29

This Day In Newport History – August 29, 1778: Battle of Rhode Island

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee from 5 pm to 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – To be announced

King Park – Eddy’s Shoe, Barfly from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse – Murder at Howard Johnson’s at 11 am

One Pelham East – Live Acoustic from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

