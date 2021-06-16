Foxborough, Mass. (June 15, 2021) – This. Is. Monster Jam®! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Foxborough at full capacity for a high-octane weekend at Gillette Stadium Saturday, Aug. 28. Monster Jam®, making its first Foxborough stop following a pandemic pause, features the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement. Tickets start at $20 on ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting today, June 15, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on June 22. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

This event, previously scheduled for June 27, 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets that were originally purchased for the 2020 event are valid for the new date of August 28, 2021. Ticketmaster will be contacting ticketholders with further information. COVID-19 protocols apply to this event. Please review event information by using the Schedule & Tickets page.

As the pandemic recovery progresses, Monster Jam is monitoring changes to government mandates, public health guidelines and industry standards and is working closely with our venue partners to adjust protocols for the safety and wellness of guests based on state and local requirements. For details about Monster Jam’s Ultimate Lineup for Fan Wellness, please go here. Per the guidance from the CDC and State of Massachusetts, face coverings will NOT be mandatory for guests at Gillette Stadium. However, face coverings are strongly encouraged and it is highly recommended that you wear a face covering if you are not yet fully vaccinated. More information about Gillette Stadium’s safety policy can be found here.Please refer to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ website for COVID-19 guidelines.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will return to Foxborough on Saturday afternoon. At the Monster Jam Pit Party, fans can see the massive trucks up close, watch live pre-race interviews and participate in Q&As with the drivers, get pre-signed autograph cards, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. Face covering rules apply.

Monster Jam has reimagined the live event guest experience and created contactless shopping for fans to order merchandise in advance or onsite from the comfort of their seat. Once they’ve placed their order, guests can pick up their items at a convenient and contactless pickup station during the live event.

Foxborough fans will witness a fierce battle for the event championship with each skilled Monster Jam athlete tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions. Plus, fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

The all-star truck lineup will feature multiple fan favorites including Adam Anderson returning in his black and green wrecking machine, the legendary Grave Digger®. 12-time Monster Jam World Finals® champion Tom Meents will be competing in Max-D while Todd LeDuc aims to crush the competition in Monster Energy®.

Adding to this world-class roster is GUINNESS WORLD RECORD title holder Bryce Kenny in Great Clips Mohawk Warrior®, featured in the August Discovery Channel TV special Monster Jam: Breaking World Records. Two-time Monster Jam World Finals® champion, Ryan Anderson, gets back behind the wheel of Son-uva Digger®. Reigning Monster Jam World Finals Freestyle champion Linsey Read will compete in Scooby Doo while Cynthia Gauthier competes in Monster Mutt® Dalmatian-Galaxy and Kayla Blood makes her 2021 Monster Jam return in Soldier Fortune . Matt Pagliarulo vies for the championship in Jester, while Nick Pagliarulo returns in Kraken and John Gordon competes in Bad Company, respectively. Fast Metal rounds out the epic 12-truck lineup.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 – Early Access Pit Party 1:30pm – 2:30pm

Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 – Pit Party – 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 – Monster Jam – 7:00pm

WHERE: Gillette Stadium | 1 Patriot Pl, Foxborough, MA 02035

TRUCK LINEUP: Grave Digger® driven by Adam Anderson; Monster Energy®driven by Todd LeDuc; Great Clips Mohawk Warrior® driven by Bryce Kenny; Max-D driven by Tom Meents; Son-uva Digger® driven by Ryan Anderson; Scooby Doo driven by Linsey Read; Monster Mutt® Dalmatian-Galaxy driven by Cynthia Gauthier; Soldier Fortune driven by Kayla Blood; Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo; Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo; Bad Company driven by John Gordon and Fast Metal driver TBA.

**Truck and driver line-up subject to change

TICKETS: EventTickets start at $20 each*

Early Access Pit Party Passes are $30 each*

Pit Party Passes are $20 each*

Tickets will be available for presale purchase June 15 and to the general public June 22 online at ticketmaster.com