The Newport Police issued a press release this morning recommending shelter in place for safety and to be aware of flooding, down branches, live electric wires, high ocean tides and reminder to keep electronics charged.

According to Newport Police, the following is a list of roads closed due to unsafe conditions:

Ocean Drive

Memorial BLVD

Parker Street

Wellington Area

Point Sections

“Many more roads may be closed during the storm plan accordingly,” Newport Police states.

The following photos were provided by Newport Police.