Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week!

Monday, July 19

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood. Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am

Tuesday, July 20

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Easton’s Beach – Sh-Bop at 6 pm

Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Brian Cabral at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

Wednesday, July 21

Sperry launches new ice cream-inspired shoe collection; look for Sperry’s Ice Cream truck in Newport on July 21

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Landing – Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Jim Devlin at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Zane Christopher at 9 pm

Thursday, July 22

The Hot Sardines coming to Indian Ranch Thursday, July 22

Friday, July 23

What’s Up Interview: Singer Maggie Rose to play Newport Playhouse outdoor show Friday, July 23

@ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Hotel Viking – The Complaints at 5 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Landing – Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Newport Playhouse – MAGGIE ROSE w/ Them Vibes, Dylan Hartigan + Ali McGuirk at 7 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Saturday, July 24

Blue Anchor Grill – Alexus Lee at 6:30 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Landing – Cara Brindisi at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Dick Clarks at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Elvis Tribute at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Newport Playhouse – Oldjack’s Newport Nights at 7 pm

The Reef – Dudemanbro at 7 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Sunday, July 25

Touro Synagogue Foundation will present a free, virtual concert of Sephardic music by Gerard Edery on July 25

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee from 4 pm to 7 pm

Johnny’s – Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm

Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm

One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4:30 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music Session from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

