Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week!

Monday, July 19

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Tuesday, July 20

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Wednesday, July 21

Sperry launches new ice cream-inspired shoe collection; look for Sperry’s Ice Cream truck in Newport on July 21

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Thursday, July 22

The Hot Sardines coming to Indian Ranch Thursday, July 22

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Friday, July 23

What’s Up Interview: Singer Maggie Rose to play Newport Playhouse outdoor show Friday, July 23

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • @ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Hotel Viking – The Complaints at 5 pm
  • Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing – Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridge at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub – John Erikson at 4:30 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Newport Playhouse – MAGGIE ROSE w/ Them Vibes, Dylan Hartigan + Ali McGuirk at 7 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, July 24

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill – Alexus Lee at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing – Cara Brindisi at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – The Dick Clarks at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Elvis Tribute at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Newport Playhouse – Oldjack’s Newport Nights at 7 pm
  • The Reef – Dudemanbro at 7 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, July 25

Touro Synagogue Foundation will present a free, virtual concert of Sephardic music by Gerard Edery on July 25

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Johnny’s – Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm
  • Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4:30 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music Session from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp.