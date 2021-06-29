Sperry today announced that it is introducing a limited-edition, capsule collection that’s super cool!

The Sperry Ice Cream collection for men, women, and kids serves up iconic Sperry silhouettes reinvented in prints of favorite ice cream truck treats from Good Humor and Popsicle.

Key footwear styles include the Sperry Striper II sneaker, the all-new EVA Float, the Crest Twin Gore slip-on sneaker, and the Bahama II boat shoe, featuring designs inspired by fan-favorite Strawberry Shortcake, crunchy Chocolate Éclair, dreamy Creamsicle Bars, red, white, and blue Firecracker pops and more.

“Sperry is all about good times with friends and having fun, and nothing says summer fun more than Good Humor and Popsicle. We are so excited to launch our footwear collaboration inspired by these iconic brands’ most delicious treats.” says Elizabeth Drori, CMO Sperry in a statement included in a press release provided by Sperry.

“We love how Sperry captured the fun of everyone’s favorite Popsicle and Good Humor products in this collection,” says Russel Lilly, Vice President, Unilever Ice Cream North America in a statement. “There’s no better way for our fans to celebrate this summer than with a fashion statement that’s just as delicious as their frozen treats.”

The Ice Cream collection price points range from $45 – $80 and launch on Sperry.com, Zappos, Nordstrom, and Macy’s on June 24.

The collection will launch with an ice cream truck that makes stops along the East Coast, showcasing the shoes and providing free samples (while supplies last) of the original frozen treats that inspired this sweet collaboration.

On July 21, the ice cream truck will stop at The Reef in Newport from 1 pm to 7 pm. A full schedule of the truck’s travels can be found here