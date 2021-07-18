Music Worcester’s new summer concert series, Summer @ MW, is set to feature critically acclaimed jazz band The Hot Sardines at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Through Summer @ MW, Music Worcester celebrates the return of live performances with indoor and outdoor concerts throughout Central Massachusetts all summer long. Tickets for The Hot Sardines show are on sale now at www.indianranch.com and www.musicworcester.org

Fueled by the belief that classic jazz feeds the heart and soul, The Hot Sardines are on a mission to make old sounds new again and prove that joyful music can bring people together in a disconnected world. In the hot jazz movement, The Hot Sardines stand apart for the innovation, verve and sheer joy they bring to music, both new and old. “It’s a really cool time to be making music,” lead singer Elizabeth Bougerol says. “Especially if you’re making music that started its life 100 years ago.”

In the last two years, the Hot Sardines have been featured at the Newport Jazz Festival and the Montreal Jazz Festival, have sold out NYC venues from Joe’s Pub to Bowery Ballroom and more than 150 tour dates from Chicago to London, and have released two albums on Universal Music Classics to critical raves and a No. 1 slot on the iTunes Jazz chart in the U.S. and internationally.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from the lake. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch is also home to Samuel Slater’s Restaurant, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler, and Indian Ranch Campground.

Tickets for Hot Sardines are currently on sale. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Thursdays through Mondays from 10:00AM – 4:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.