Wednesday, July 14
Today In Newport History: July 14, 1966 – Tanya Donelly Born In Newport
General Treasurer Seth Magaziner joins WUN for a live virtual conversation on July 14
Things To Do
- Newport Music Festival
- Hall Of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Boulevard
- 6 pm – Music at Sunset: Bay Spring Gypsy Caravan at Blithewold Mansion
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls vs. Mystic at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blithewold Mansion – Bay Spring Gypsy Caravan at 6 pm
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
- Herreshoff Marine Museum – Summer Sunset Jazz Series featuring Project Flynn from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
- Landing – Zane Christopher at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Nameless Band at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9 pm
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island
- 11 am – Tiverton Planning Board
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Harbor Management Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6:45 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Solid Waste/Recycling Committee
Thursday, July 15
On This Day In Newport History: July 15, 1876 – Margaret Van Alen Bruguiére is Born in Newport
Things To Do
- Newport Music Festival
- Hall Of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 6 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm – Children’s Night at Easton’s Beach featuring magician Robert Clarke
- 6 pm – Sounds From The Big Chair at Redwood Library
- 6:30 pm – The Oxy Kingpins – newportFILM Outdoors at Middletown High School
- 7:30 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise with Live Jazz Pianist Lois Vaughan departing from Bowen’s Wharf
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bowen’s Wharf – Summertime Music Series featuring Lois Vaughan from 11 am to 1 pm
- Coastal Queen – Sunset Cruise with Live Jazz Pianist Lois Vaughan at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Cara Brindlisi at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Jake Hunsinger at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
- Norey’s – LoveScandal at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
- 3 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 4 pm – Newport Public Library
- 5 pm – Newport Beach Commission
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6 pm – Jamestown School Committee
- 6 pm – Portsmouth Conservation Commission
- 6:30 pm – Newport Waterfront Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Glen Manor House Authority
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Little Compton Housing Trust
Friday, July 16
Bacon Brothers returning to the Greenwich Odeum on July 16th
Things To Do
- Newport Music Festival
- Hall Of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 10 am – Summer Stories at the Whitehorne House
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls vs. Danbury at Cardines Field
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm – Cabaret Comedy Club featuring Bill Simas, Jay Are Adams at Newport Playhouse
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Luis Mateos from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood
- Landing – James Weindstock at 1 pm, Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Manatees at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club featuring Bill Simas, Jay Are Adams at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Saturday, July 17
Save The Bay Swim returns on July 17, a portion of Narragansett Bay will be closed to vessel traffic during the event
Things To Do
- Newport Music Festival
- Hall Of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 7:30 am – Save The Bay Swim from Naval War College to Potter Cove
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am – 18th Century French Fashions: A Newport Historical Society History Space Event
- 10 am to 3 pm – Colony House Open
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5 pm – Newport vs. Pittsburgh – Newport International Polo Series
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Fireshouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Darren Beaupre from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Schedule to be come.
- King Park – Kenny Johnson Summer Series of Music from 7 pm to 8:30 pm
- Landing – Timeless at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Smokin’ Toads at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Sunday, July 18
FringePVD extends to two weeks: July 18 – 31
Providence Fringe Festival returns July 18 – 24
Providence Fringe Festival returns in-person and online July 18-31
2021 NECBL schedule released, Newport Gulls to host All-Star Game at Cardines Field on July 18
Things To Do
- Newport Music Festival
- Hall Of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 10 am – Coggeshall Burial Site Open House
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 11 am – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 3 pm to 6 pm – NIMFEST at King Park featuring Down City Band
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Pat Cottrell from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Schedule to be come.
- King Park – Down City Band from 3 pm to 6 pm
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Nick Sproviero at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Tim Taylor Blues Band at 4 pm
- Newport Playhouse – Sex Please, We’re Sixty at 11 am
- Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4:30 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.