Wednesday, July 14

Today In Newport History: July 14, 1966 – Tanya Donelly Born In Newport

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner joins WUN for a live virtual conversation on July 14

Blithewold Mansion – Bay Spring Gypsy Caravan at 6 pm

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Herreshoff Marine Museum – Summer Sunset Jazz Series featuring Project Flynn from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

Landing – Zane Christopher at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Nameless Band at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9 pm

Thursday, July 15

On This Day In Newport History: July 15, 1876 – Margaret Van Alen Bruguiére is Born in Newport

Friday, July 16

Bacon Brothers returning to the Greenwich Odeum on July 16th

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Luis Mateos from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood

Landing – James Weindstock at 1 pm, Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Manatees at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse – Cabaret Comedy Club featuring Bill Simas, Jay Are Adams at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Saturday, July 17

Save The Bay Swim returns on July 17, a portion of Narragansett Bay will be closed to vessel traffic during the event

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Darren Beaupre from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Schedule to be come.

King Park – Kenny Johnson Summer Series of Music from 7 pm to 8:30 pm

Landing – Timeless at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Smokin’ Toads at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Sunday, July 18

FringePVD extends to two weeks: July 18 – 31

Providence Fringe Festival returns July 18 – 24

Providence Fringe Festival returns in-person and online July 18-31

2021 NECBL schedule released, Newport Gulls to host All-Star Game at Cardines Field on July 18

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Pat Cottrell from 4 pm to 7 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Schedule to be come.

King Park – Down City Band from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Nick Sproviero at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Tim Taylor Blues Band at 4 pm

Newport Playhouse – Sex Please, We’re Sixty at 11 am

Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm

One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4:30 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

