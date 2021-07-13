Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner joins WUN for a videocast on Wednesday, July 14, at 12:30 p.m. to talk about school and green infrastructure initiatives, the passage of important legislation that expands financial literacy in schools, and for adults.

He will also talk about the Treasurer’s office’s unclaimed property program, which recently announced It was sending some 15,000 checks, reuniting individuals with money that had been listed as unclaimed.

We will also ask the General Treasurer to expand on his response to a CNBC ranking that placed Rhode Island 46th among the 50 states in which to do business. That ranking is an improvement from Rhode Island’s previous ranking as the worst state in the country in which to conduct business.

And, with a gubernatorial election less than 18 months ahead, we will ask Treasurer Magaziner about his plans for the 2022 election. Magaziner is currently term limited in his current position and has long been rumored as a likely candidate for governor in 2022.

Besides Magaziner, Gov. Dan McKee has said he plans to run for reelection, and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea has announced she too will be a candidate in what is becoming a crowded Democrat primary field.

Watch our conversation live below as it happens or anytime afterward.