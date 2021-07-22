Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty announced the sale of Unit #6 at 575 Tuckerman Avenue in Middletown, Rhode Island. According to the RI Statewide MLS records, the sale price of $3,450,000 is the highest sale ever at Bancroft-on-the-Bluffs and the highest sale of a condominium in Rhode Island this year.

Tina Wiley and Michelle Kirby of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers, and Paul Leys, broker and co-owner represented the buyers.

Bancroft-on-the-Bluffs is a former estate designed by William Ralph Emerson in 1895 on Easton’s Point and converted to nine luxury condominium units in 2007 with an award-winning historical renovation of the shingle-style architecture. Sited between puddingstone outcroppings, the Olmsted gardens were also restored. Unit 6 offers panoramic ocean views from every room. With 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, the 3,400+ sf residence can be accessed by elevator and includes a spacious turret living room, four fireplaces, and oceanside decks. A sustainable geothermal system heats and cools the residence.